Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.17.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,236,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,847,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after buying an additional 878,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,377.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after buying an additional 483,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $7,638,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

