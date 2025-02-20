Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Upbound Group also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.900-1.000 EPS.

Upbound Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Upbound Group has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $38.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 107.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPBD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

