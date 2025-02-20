urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. urban-gro has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.87.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

