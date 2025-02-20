urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million.
urban-gro Price Performance
NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. urban-gro has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.87.
About urban-gro
