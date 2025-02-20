Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This trade represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 167,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

