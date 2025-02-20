VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

VAALCO Energy has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VAALCO Energy to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NYSE:EGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 581,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,851. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $467.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

