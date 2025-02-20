Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE VMI traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $366.88. 299,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,072. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $202.01 and a 12 month high of $379.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5,505.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

