VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $257.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $193.72 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.