VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.47% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 53,386 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,111,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,145,000. Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,945,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000.

Get VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Stock Performance

NLR opened at $87.94 on Thursday. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $179.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.