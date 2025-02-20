Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. PACK Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 436,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 135,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 613,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

