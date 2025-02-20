Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 3.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VGT opened at $643.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $629.26 and its 200 day moving average is $602.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
