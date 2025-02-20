Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $643.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $629.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $602.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.