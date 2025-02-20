Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Trimmed by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $72.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.27.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

