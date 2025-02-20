Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 950,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,273,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 325,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,208,000. Addis & Hill Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 19,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3129 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

