Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.48 and last traded at $279.43, with a volume of 56439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.79.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000
Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
