Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.48 and last traded at $279.43, with a volume of 56439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.79.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth $7,927,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

