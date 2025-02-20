Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $203.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

