Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $846,735,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $563.67 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.60 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $550.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $534.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

