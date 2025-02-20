Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $563.67 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.60 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

