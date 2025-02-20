Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $23,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

