Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Aspect Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Aspect Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $303.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.90. The firm has a market cap of $454.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

