Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,315 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 619,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VT opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

