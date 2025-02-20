Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,820.35. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,616 shares of company stock worth $6,766,481. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PCVX opened at $83.36 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $121.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

