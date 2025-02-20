Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Director Scott Blair Edmonds Buys 2,000 Shares

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Blair Edmonds bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$11.10 on Thursday. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.00 and a 1 year high of C$23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.91. The firm has a market cap of C$266.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Accountability Research dropped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vecima Networks

About Vecima Networks

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.