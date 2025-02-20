Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTRQ – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $345.00 and last traded at $450.00. Approximately 76 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 190,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $490.00.

Venator Materials Stock Down 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.42 and its 200 day moving average is $491.18.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

