Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 528,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,763,000 after acquiring an additional 95,185 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

NYSE CNS opened at $86.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.56. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

