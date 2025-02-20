Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

