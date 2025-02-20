Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,821 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 323.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,846,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,266,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,897,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,578,000 after purchasing an additional 951,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,820,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,385,000 after acquiring an additional 718,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $65.33 and a one year high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,640 shares of company stock valued at $15,718,289 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

