Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $727,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,312,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5,185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

