Venturi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 147,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.08. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.