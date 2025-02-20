Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $210.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.59. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

