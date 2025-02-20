Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $593.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 153.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.27 and a 1 year high of $715.99.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,168,016.18. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $5,631,561. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.15.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

