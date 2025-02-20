Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 786.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $166.94 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 37.66%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

