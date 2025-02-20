Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. Finally, Enclave Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 103,745 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $12,997,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,386,032.16. The trade was a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.65.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

