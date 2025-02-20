Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.80. Veradigm shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 21,068 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDRX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Veradigm Trading Down 4.1 %

Veradigm Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

