Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Zacks reports. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Vimeo updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

