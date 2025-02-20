Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41, Zacks reports. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $264.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $225.36 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.82.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

