Wealth Alliance Acquires 33,699 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,957 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,370.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 442,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,885,000 after purchasing an additional 260,304 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

