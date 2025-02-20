Wealth Alliance Acquires 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $291.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

