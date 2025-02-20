Wealth Alliance Buys 21,440 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,113,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,171,000 after buying an additional 1,423,564 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,195,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 796,494 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,229,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,312,000 after acquiring an additional 460,985 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.86 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

