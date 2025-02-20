Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,751.55. The trade was a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

