Wealth Alliance Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 530.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IWF stock opened at $416.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

