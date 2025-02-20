Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $273.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.81 and a 1 year high of $277.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

