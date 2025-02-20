Wealth Alliance Makes New $4.45 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wealth Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 127,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,329 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 41,906 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.96 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.