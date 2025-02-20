Wealth Alliance Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

