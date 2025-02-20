Wealth Alliance Sells 15 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after buying an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.06.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance
NYSE PH opened at $701.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $492.71 and a 1-year high of $718.44.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
