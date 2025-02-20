WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $192.87 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

