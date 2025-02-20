WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 934,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,778,000 after purchasing an additional 109,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 797,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $416.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $409.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

