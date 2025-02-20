WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Buys 3,450 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

