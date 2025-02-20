WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for about 1.3% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT opened at $21.34 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

