WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.1% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 428.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $182.84 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $178.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

