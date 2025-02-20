WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,439.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,023,000 after acquiring an additional 661,854 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,957,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 494,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 489,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.